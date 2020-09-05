FSJ RCMP recover 23 firearms during search warrant in Taylor

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP they were able to recover 23 firearms during a search warrant in Taylor.

According to RCMP, on Thursday, September 3, at about 7:30 a.m., they received a report of a residential Break and Enter on 99th Street in Taylor.

Frontline police officers and the Peace Region Forensic Identification Services unit attended to investigate. Through various investigational techniques, officers were led to and executed a search warrant on an apartment on 102nd Street in Taylor.

Frontline police officers along with the Fort St John Crime Reduction Unit recovered some of the items from the break and enter along with 23 non-restricted rifles and a stolen vehicle.

Criminal charges have been approved against 53-year-old Michael Fraser for Break and Enter, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime in relation to a stolen vehicle and stolen copper wire, and 23 counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm.

“The officers conducted a thorough investigation, evaluating all the evidence, which led to the search warrant being written and items being recovered”, said Corporal Phil Charron. “Recovering these firearms goes a long way stemming potential future violent crimes and protecting public safety in our community.”

Fraser remains in police custody with his next court appearance scheduled for Tuesday, September 8.