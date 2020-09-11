News

FSJ RCMP search for missing youth

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

FSJ RCMP search for missing youth

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Robert...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Energy sector looking for aid and regulation delays as throne speech looms

OTTAWA — Canada's fossil-fuel sector is looking to this month's throne speech for signs the federal government is not...
Read more
Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

Indigenous Resource Network launches in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A new organization, known as the Indigenous Resource Network, was formally launched, on Thursday,...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Robert Wick.

According to RCMP, on Thursday, September 10, they received a report that Wick went missing.

Police say Wick had gone missing from his family home in Fort St John sometime between 1:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Wick is described as:

  • Caucasian Male
  • 5’11”
  • slim build
  • green eyes
  • brown hair
  • and is believed to be wearing Croc shoes, blue jeans, a black pullover hoodie and a black baseball hat.

There is a concern for his well being.

Anyone with information regarding Robert Wick’s whereabouts is being asked to call Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleEnergy sector looking for aid and regulation delays as throne speech looms

More Articles Like This

Energy sector looking for aid and regulation delays as throne speech looms

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — Canada's fossil-fuel sector is looking to this month's throne speech for signs the federal government is not throwing in the towel on...
Read more

Indigenous Resource Network launches in Fort St. John

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A new organization, known as the Indigenous Resource Network, was formally launched, on Thursday, in Fort St. John. According to...
Read more

Parkland Fuel to expand On the Run convenience store brand across the United States

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Parkland Fuel Corp. plans to expand its Canadian On the Run convenience store brand across the United States after acquiring the licence...
Read more

Northern Health Region sees 10 new cases of COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – 10 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 203. As of yesterday,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©