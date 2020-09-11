FSJ RCMP search for missing youth

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Robert Wick.

According to RCMP, on Thursday, September 10, they received a report that Wick went missing.

Police say Wick had gone missing from his family home in Fort St John sometime between 1:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Wick is described as:

Caucasian Male

5’11”

slim build

green eyes

brown hair

and is believed to be wearing Croc shoes, blue jeans, a black pullover hoodie and a black baseball hat.

There is a concern for his well being.

Anyone with information regarding Robert Wick’s whereabouts is being asked to call Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.