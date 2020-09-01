FSJ Super Cabs Ltd. excited to help out residents

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A new cab company is happy to be helping out residents of Fort St. John. FSJ Super Cabs Ltd, run by Gary Patara, is looking to make a name for itself in town.

Patara took over ownership of the cab license a bit ago and has been providing cab services for residents looking to travel around Fort St. John area and the airport.

FSJ Super Cabs Ltd. is available every day of the week, except for Wednesdays, from 4 am to 4 pm. Currently, the company has one van, and Patara says the van is sanitized regularly with the ongoing pandemic.

Although Patara only has the one van cab currently, he is looking into getting another license down the road. According to Patara, the process of getting a license is not the easiest to come by and takes a lot of paperwork.

To get a license, an application must be filled out, and you must be deemed a fit and proper candidate, from there you submit a business plan to the Passenger Transportation Branch to be approved.

If you’re looking for a ride around the FSJ area, you can call Gary at FSJ Super Cabs Ltd., 250-261-6733.

FSJ Super Cabs Ltd. van taxi, photo supplied by Gary Patara, owner