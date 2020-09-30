NewsRegional

FSJPL helps to bring awareness to Orange Shirt Day

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
Orange Shirt Day outside the FSJPL. From Left to Right: Marlene Greyeyes, Interim Executive Director for Treaty 8 and Karlene Duncan, Director of Library Services for the FSJPL Photo by Laura Briggs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Public Library brought more awareness to Orange Shirt Day as they held a small gathering outside the library on Wednesday morning.

The annual event helps bring awareness to Residential Schools across the country and how it affects the Indigenous community.

It’s estimated that 150,000 Indigenous children attended residential schools, including Phyllis Webstad, who had her favourite orange shirt taken away, Webstad also wrote the book ‘Phyllis Orange Shirt’ which is available at the FSJPL.

Karlene Duncan, Director of Library Services for the Fort St. John Public Library, says, “Residential Schools are Canada’s collective history.”

Duncan also says that anyone looking for information and resources regarding Residential Schools in Canada can find some within the library.

Also present at the gathering outside the library were members of Treaty 8, including Interim Executive Director Marlene Greyeyes.

More information on the annual Orange Shirt Day day can be found on orangeshirtday.org.

  • Some of the books available at the FSJPL
  • Librarians from the FSJPL during the socially distant gathering for Orange Shirt Day outside the Library
  • Members of Treaty 8 gathered outside the FSJPL

 

