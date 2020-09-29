Gardner ties for second at PBR Canada Lockdown Bull Bash

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Professional Bull Rider Jake Gardner, of Fort St. John, was in Ponoka Alberta, on Saturday, September 26, for the PBR Canada Lockdown Bull Bash.

At the Lockdown Bull Bash, Gardner managed to tie for second place with Zane Lambert, of Ponoka, Alberta, after recording matching, 85-point, Round 1-winning rides.

Gardner conquered Hot Tamale, while Lambert went the distance aboard All Business.

For his showing, Gardner was able to pick up $1,227.19 in winnings from this event.

Coming in first at the PBR event was Jordan Hansen, of Okotoks, Alberta, after delivering a perfect 2-for-2 performance with 81 points in the first round and 87 points in the second round.

Currently, in the PBR Canada National Standings, Gardner ranks 11th out of 38 riders.