Go Fund Me page set up for local boy in hospitalization

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Go Fund Me page has been set up for a Fort St. John family who has been travelling to Edmonton, Alberta, while their eldest son remains in hospital.

Last October, Eric Coulam’s health started to decline, and he spent hours waiting in doctor’s offices and emergency rooms looking for answers to why he was so sick. It turned out he had a severe medical issue which had resulted in his bowel twisting, rupturing and emergency surgery was done in Dawson Creek.

Eric was then in a medically induced coma in Grande Prairie ICU, where he underwent more surgeries to try and save his small bowel. However, the damage had been too severe, and his bowels could not function, so IV nutrition was the only option to support his body.

Advertisement - Article continues below.

On April 15, Eric was transferred to a Gastrointestinal Specialist in Edmonton and has remained in Edmonton since.

Eric’s parents, who also have two younger sons, have been travelling back and forth from Fort St. John to Edmonton for the last five months, they’ve been staying with family who live two hours from the city, and whenever they can, hotels to be closer.

Eric’s father, Wade, has been working non-stop to maintain the family’s finances and travelling to Edmonton when he can.

Eric is now in need of a multi-visceral transplant, which includes liver, kidneys, pancreas, and small bowel. Once the transplant happens, Eric will still need to stay within the distance of the transplant centre in Edmonton for three months.

For more information or to donate, you can visit the Go Fund Me page set up for Eric Coulam and family.