Gord Klassen elected to UBCM Executive Board

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Councillor Gord Klassen was elected as Director at Large, on Thursday, as part of the 2020-21 Union of B.C. Municipalities Executive Board.

Klassen was one of five Directors at Large to be elected on the Board. The election was one of the Convention’s items of business.

In a tweet, Klassen says he “extremely honoured” to be elected to the UBCM Board and that he appreciates his colleagues’ support from across the province.

Advertisement - Article continues below.

Elected as board President was Brian Frenkel of Vanderhoof, Laurey-Anne Roodenburg of Quesnel as First Vice-President, Jen Ford of Whistler as Second-Vice President, and Ange Qualizza of Fernie as Third Vice-President.

Further information and results can be found on the UBCM website.