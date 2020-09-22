News

Grande Prairie RCMP issuing a drug alert

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB. – Grande Prairie RCMP received lab analysis results on drugs that were seized by police earlier in the year. Police are warning the public as the results are concerning.

Back in July 2020, RCMP conducted an investigation following a traffic stop, and seized a substance they believed to have been fentanyl.

The suspected fentanyl was sent to a Health Canada lab for analysis and the results have returned indicating the substance did contain fentanyl along with the following:

  • MDMA
  • Cocaine
  • Methamphetamine
  • Caffeine
  • 2-Fluorodeschloroketamine
The results are very concerning as Health Canada has advised the substance 2-Fluorodeschloroketamine, controlled under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, is newly encountered in the community and is also known to be associated with overdoses or deaths.

RCMP are warning the public that information on the safety of 2-Fluorodeschloroketamine is minimal. This substance could represent a threat to a person handling it without taking proper health ad safety precautions.

RCMP further warn that individuals consuming drugs may be unaware this substance is present.

RCMP warn that drug use can be highly addictive and can lead to harmful side effects, including overdose and death. There’s also an increased risk when different drugs are combined together or with alcohol. As well as when the user is unaware of the content of the drugs they are consuming.

To report drug related activity please contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

