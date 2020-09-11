NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing person

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 31-year-old Kyle Armstrong.

According to RCMP, Armstrong was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on Saturday, September 5.

Armstrong is described as:

  • 5’6″
  • black hair
Police say there is a concern for his well-being and they would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible.

Anyone with information regarding Armstrong’s whereabouts is being asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

