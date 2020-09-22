News

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
Supplied by GP RCMP

Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB. – The Grande Prairie RCMP asks for the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Candy Papastesis, who was last seen in Grande Prairie on September 17, 2020.

Papastesis is described as:

  • 5 feet tall
  • weighing 100 lbs
  • brown hair
Photo supplied by Grande Prairie RCMP

According to RCMP, there is concern for the well-being of Papastesis, and RCMP would like to located and speak with her as soon as possible.

If you have any information on Candy Papastesis’ whereabouts, please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or your local police detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

