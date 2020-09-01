Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing persons

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Madison Brosseau and 22-year-old Joshua Day.

According to RCMP, Brosseau and Day was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on Sunday, August 30, and are believed to be together.

Brosseau is described as:

5’5″ / 130 lbs

brown hair

Day is described as:

5’5″ / 123 lbs

brown hair

RCMP say there is a concern for their well-being and they would like to locate and speak with them as soon as possible.

Anyone with information regarding Brosseau’s or Day’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.