Grande Prairie sees one new case of COVID-19

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie, as reported by Alberta Health Services on Thursday, September 3.

Along with the new case, the City also saw two recoveries, bringing the numbers to 18 active cases, 68 recoveries, and two deaths.

The County of Grande Prairie saw no new cases, but did see a decrease in active cases with four recoveries.

The County currently sits at two active cases and 41 recoveries.

As for across Alberta, 130 new cases were confirmed from 9,547 completed tests.

There are currently 1,415 active cases of COVID-19 remaining in the province.

A total of 14,310 Albertans have been confirmed with COVID-19.