HealthNewsRegional

Grande Prairie sees one new case of COVID-19

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
worldwide-cases-of-covid-19-exceed-3-million

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie sees one new case of COVID-19

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie, as reported...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province sets rent increase at 1.4% for 2021

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has announced that the maximum annual allowable rent increase for 2021 has been set...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Three new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the total in the Northern Health...
Read more
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie, as reported by Alberta Health Services on Thursday, September 3.

Along with the new case, the City also saw two recoveries, bringing the numbers to 18 active cases, 68 recoveries, and two deaths.

The County of Grande Prairie saw no new cases, but did see a decrease in active cases with four recoveries.

- Advertisement -

The County currently sits at two active cases and 41 recoveries.

As for across Alberta, 130 new cases were confirmed from 9,547 completed tests.

There are currently 1,415 active cases of COVID-19 remaining in the province.

A total of 14,310 Albertans have been confirmed with COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleProvince sets rent increase at 1.4% for 2021

More Articles Like This

Province sets rent increase at 1.4% for 2021

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has announced that the maximum annual allowable rent increase for 2021 has been set at 1.4 percent. According to the...
Read more

Three new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Health Region

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 167. As of Wednesday,...
Read more

Trudeau talks economic and environmental recovery on virtual tour of B.C.

Local Journalism Initiative Premila D'SA , Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held  his first virtual tour of British Columbia on Wednesday, in lieu of his  usual in-person visit to the region,...
Read more

Province receives additional federal funding for a safe return to school

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - B.C.'s Education Minister Rob Fleming provided an update, Thursday, on how $242.3 million in federal funding will be used for a...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©