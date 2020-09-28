Canadian PressElection

Green Leader Furstenau says party aims to run 87 candidates in election

By Canadian Press
Canadian Press

VICTORIA — Green Leader Sonia Furstenau says the party is working overtime to field a full slate of candidates in the Oct. 24 British Columbia election, but may fall short.

Furstenau says last week’s snap election call and the recent party leadership race has taxed resources to the limit.

Furstenau, who has been party leader for two weeks, will be in Vancouver Monday to announce Green candidates nominated to run in the Metro Vancouver area.

She says the Greens are aiming to have candidates for B.C.’s 87 ridings, but may fall short by the nomination deadline on Thursday.

Furstenau is one of two B.C. Greens who are currently members of the legislature.

New Democrat Leader John Horgan called a an early election last week more than one year ahead of the October 2021 fixed date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published September 27, 2020.

 

The Canadian Press

