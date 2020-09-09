HealthNewsRegional

Halloween still a go despite COVID-19 pandemic, says Provincial Health Officer

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says Halloween can still happen, despite the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

Henry says she will be providing more guidance on Halloween festivities closer to October 31.

According to Henry, we should be looking at doing it outdoors, in small groups, and that trick-or-treaters should not to go to the doorstep. Instead, Henry says candy should be set up at the end of a walkway or driveway.

Henry says she has received many emails concerning Halloween festivities and the issue was a hot topic when she was visiting with children a few weeks ago.

The Province is expected to provide guidance similar to those for graduation events where people were encouraged to gather in their neighbourhoods at a distance.

