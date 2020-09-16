High School Rodeo Association holds rodeo at Moore Ranch

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The third rodeo of the High School Rodeo Association’s fall season was held on September 12 and 13 at Moore Ranch.

This rodeo featured a number of events in both the senior and junior classes such as bull riding, barrel racing, and pole bending.

All-round senior girl was Fallon Jones of Prince George and All-round senior boy was Jesse Jones of Dawson Creek.

In the junior division, All-round girl was Nevada Jones of Prince George and All-round boy was Ethan Nelson of Chetwynd.

The next rodeo is scheduled for this weekend, September 19 and 20, once again at Moore Ranch.

It is to note, due to COVID-19 safety protocols, all scheduled rodeos not open to spectators and only open to participants and essential workers.

Here are the Senior and Junior results from this past weekend at Moore Ranch: