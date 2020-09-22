NewsSports

High School Rodeo held at Moore Ranch for second weekend

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The fourth rodeo of the Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Association’s fall season was held on September 19 and 20 at Moore Ranch.

Another high school rodeo was previously held at Moore Ranch last weekend on September 12 and 13.

All-round senior girl was Riley Beier of Vanderhoof and All-round senior boy was Korbin Mills of Pink Mountain.

In the junior division, All-round girl was Mariah Harvey of Dawson Creek and All-round boy was Ethan Nelson of Chetwynd.

Here are the Senior and Junior results from this past weekend at Moore Ranch:

