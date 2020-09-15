NewsSports

High School Rodeo held in Quesnel, Peace Region represented well

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. High School Rodeo Association recently held another rodeo as part of the 2020-21 season.

The first rodeo took place on August 22 and 23 in Hudson’s Hope, which was described by organizers as a “smashing success” since the last rodeo in the fall of 2019.

Then it was followed by a rodeo from September 5 to 7 in Quesnel.

The Quesnel rodeo featured both junior and senior events, from goat tying to saddle bronc riding.

A number of cowboys and cowgirls represented the Peace Region well, with a number of them ranking first in some events.

The next rodeo is scheduled for this weekend, September 19 and 20 at Moore Ranch.

It is to note, due to COVID-19 restrictions, only participants and essential workers can attend the rodeo.

Here are the results from the September 5 to 7 rodeo in Quesnel:

 

