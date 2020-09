UPDATE – The Highway is open to single-lane alternating traffic.

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Highway 97 South is closed between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd due to a motor vehicle incident.

The road is closed in both directions and a detour is not available. The highway is closed between the 271 road and the 269 road near Groundbirch.

The next update from the Ministry of Transportation is expected at 8 p.m. Watch for updates at www.drivebc.ca