Horgan focuses on health care, industry in northwest B.C. campaign stops

Canadian Press

TERRACE, B.C. — New Democrat Leader John Horgan promised to complete a long-awaited hospital expansion and replacement project during a campaign stop in northwest British Columbia on Saturday.

Horgan said a New Democrat win on Oct. 24 would ensure the completion of a new and expanded Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace.

The New Democrat leader said the budget for the $441 million project has been approved and the hospital will be complete in 2024.

Horgan said the previous B.C. Liberal government promised to replace decades-old Mills Memorial Hospital but never did.

“We heard the stories of years and years of promises from the B.C. Liberals to take action to replace this decrepit building,” he said at a news conference.

“There’s been a lot of industrial activity in this region over the decades and having state-of-the-art, acute-care facilities are absolutely central to the people in the region.”

Horgan said he will also meet with local Indigenous leaders and visit nearby Kitimat to tour the Haisla Health Centre.

The Terrace-Kitimat area is part of the Skeena riding, currently held by Liberal Ellis Ross.

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson was slated to hold a virtual campaign rally later today in Vancouver.

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau was campaigning in her Cowichan Valley riding on Vancouver Island.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2020.

 

The Canadian Press

