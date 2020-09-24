Canadian PressElection

Horgan, Furstenau set to deliver speeches at UBCM convention

By Canadian Press
Last updated:
horgan,-furstenau-set-to-deliver-speeches-at-ubcm-convention

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

School Distrct 60 in good financial standing despite COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The School District 60 Board of Trustees were presented with the Financial Overview for...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Northern Health Region sees seven new cases of COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – Seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total in the Northern Health...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

City celebrates National Tree Day with planting of apple trees

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John marked National Tree Day, on Wednesday, with the...
Read more
Canadian Press

VICTORIA — Two party leaders are set to deliver speeches today at the Union of British Columbia Municipalities convention during the provincial election campaign. 

The speeches by NDP Leader John Horgan and Green Leader Sonia Furstenau to local politicians were scheduled long before Monday’s election call, but will now be campaign events.

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson told delegates Wednesday during a virtual event that Horgan’s New Democrats played politics with a provincial economic recovery plan by delaying its introduction to coincide with the snap election call.

- Advertisement -

B.C.’s fixed election date was set for the fall of next year, but Horgan says he needed political stability and called a vote for Oct. 24.

Wilkinson says the Liberals are poised to introduce a campaign platform that focuses on child care, addiction and homelessness.

Horgan says the NDP wants political stability to continue its goal of making life more affordable.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published September, 24, 2020.

The Canadian Press

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleSchool Distrct 60 in good financial standing despite COVID-19 pandemic

More Articles Like This

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says throne speech lacks support for farms, energy

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
REGINA — Saskatchewan's premier says the federal throne speech signals Ottawa intends to turn away from Western Canada's energy industry at a time when...
Read more

B.C. premier says he needs stability to face ‘grave’ challenges province faces

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
SURREY, B.C. — Premier John Horgan says he needs a majority mandate to fight the health and economic challenges facing British Columbia during the...
Read more

Horgan says election will create stability, opposition calls it ‘politics at its worst’

Election Rochelle Baker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, National Observer - 0
B.C. Premier John Horgan called a snap fall election on Monday, a move widely determined to be taking a bet he can...
Read more

Davies and Bolin to run for Peace River North MLA

Election Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With an early provincial election having been called for October 24, details are starting to be released as to...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©