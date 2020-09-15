Hospital Foundation raises over $99,800 raised from Bluey Day

News

Kelly Amboe, Gift Processor and Office Administrator of the FSJ Hospital Foundation, showing how much was raised for Bluey Day 2020. Source FSJ Hospital Foundation

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation held its 21st Bluey Day on Saturday, September 12, and was able to raise $99,866.

According to organizers, a total of 23 participants raised funds for the Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Diagnostic and Treatment Fund.

Coach Barbers cut 10 of the participants’ hair, which will be donated to the Wigs for Kids Program of the B.C. Children’s Hospital, while 18 of them shaved their heads.

According to Hospital Foundation event coordinator Asuncion Sta. Maria, participant Brenda Baumeister was able to provide a big percentage of donations by raising over $33,000 for Bluey Day.

While the Bluey Day event is over, donations are still be accepted until September 30.

For more information, you can visit the Bluey Day fundraising page at Canadahelps.org.

