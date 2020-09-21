Hudson’s Hope responds to 38 service calls

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The Hudson’s Hope RCMP released its monthly police bulletin.

The bulletin reports that the Hudson’s Hope RCMP responded to 38 calls for service between August 18 to September 20, 2020.

For written violations and warning tickets, there were 68 issued to drivers. Highway and road safety was a primary focus now that school is back in session, with the school zone along Beattie Drive the main focus.

RCMP are still awaiting approval regarding getting new, larger flashing speed signs to be put in the school zone.

On August 23, there was a report of mischief to farm equipment at a property along Beryl Prairie Rd. where a tractor had been driven through a metal gate, and several other farm vehicles have been rifled through. This file remains open.

On August 24, RCMP were called to a residence after the homeowner observed a bear outside their home. The bear had previously shown signs of aggression towards people and was confirmed to be injured beyond Conservation’s ability to intervene medically. The bear was put down without incident.

On August 30, RCMP received a report of an incident that happened overnight the Beattie Drive light station located along Dudley Drive. An unknown person(s) spray-painted a star and the words “Jews Win” on the side of the structure. Damages have been repaired, and anyone with information has been asked to contact the local detachment.

On September 5, RCMP responded to a call for stranded boaters on Williston Lake after their boat broke down and they were unable to paddle to shore with the windy conditions. The boaters ended up being assisted by another boater.

On September 6, there was a report of a shed that had been stolen from a rural property along the Twelve Mile Road. The property has had similar issues in the past with other stolen items and the investigation is still open.

On September 16, RCMP responded to a suspicious vehicle that was along Highway 29 after a report that a vehicle had been seen parked on the side of the highway with all the windows smashed out. Police attended the pullout spot along Highway 29 and located a black minivan with several windows smashed out and paint within the interior. After speaking with the owner, it was discovered that the vehicle had broken down the night prior and was supposed to be towed the following day. Police believe sometime during the night, the vehicle was vandalized. Fingerprints were lifted, and the investigation is still open.

If you have any information about current or past investigations, please contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP at 250-783-5241 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).