Husky Energy re-evaluating $2.2-billion oil project off Newfoundland coast

Canadian Press

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Husky Energy is re-evaluating a $2.2-billion oil project off the coast of Newfoundland.

The West White Rose project was expected to produce up to 75,000 barrels of oil per day.

Construction was suspended in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Husky says in a statement today that continued market uncertainty is forcing a complete review of the project, as well as the company’s future operations in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The West White Rose project is about 60 per cent complete and brought many jobs to the province.

Husky says construction will remain suspended as the company decides how to proceed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2020.

The Canadian Press


