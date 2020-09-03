NewsRegional

ICBC cautioning drivers to drive safely for last long weekend of the summer

By Laura Briggs
ICBC cautioning drivers to drive safely for last long weekend of the summer

VANCOUVER, B.C. – It’s one of the last long weekends of the summer this upcoming weekend, meaning heavy road traffic for across the province.

ICBC is reminding everyone to share the road and do your part to drive safely. Every Labour Day long weekend, around 600 people are injured in 2,100 crashed throughout the province.

According to ICBC, a key to road sharing safely is to stay focused on driving while keeping an eye on your surroundings and watching for road users around you. ICBC has released four tips that will help drivers this long weekend:

  1. If you’re finding it challenging to take a break from your phone while driving, turn it on silent and keep it out of reach and out of sight. You can also keep your family and friends safe by not texting, calling, or answering if you know they’re behind the wheel.
  2. Allow a least two seconds of following distance between vehicles in right road conditions, and at least three seconds on high- speed roads. Make sure to increase your distance if you’re following a large vehicle like an RV or motorcycle.
  3. With trucks and RVs, keep clear of their blind spots. When following, you should be able to see both mirrors of the RV or truck in front of you. If you happen to be behind a slow-moving RV or truck while going up a hill, be patient and leave some extra space, remember they’re trying their best to keep up with the flow of traffic.
  4. Always check conditions at DriveBC.ca before you leave. Have realistic travel times and accept that delays may happen.
