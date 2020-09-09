Identity Theft and Fraud Prevention workshop taking place September 16

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Savings and Credit Union and the Fort St. John Literacy Society will be hosting an online Identity Theft and Fraud Prevention workshop.

Taking place through Facebook live with Jessalyn Plant, on Wednesday, September 16 at 3:00 p.m., this free workshop is for anyone that is looking to better protect themselves from identity theft and fraud.

During the workshop, you can learn about:

How thieves steal and use your personal information,

Tips to keep your financial and personal information safe,

And what to do if you’re the victim of fraud or identity theft.

For anyone participating in the event, printable handouts are available to go along with the workshop. You can email [email protected] and have them sent to you.

For more information, you can visit the North Peace Savings and Credit Union’s Facebook page.