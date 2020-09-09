News

Identity Theft and Fraud Prevention workshop taking place September 16

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Identity Theft and Fraud Prevention workshop taking place September 16

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Savings and Credit Union and the Fort St. John Literacy Society...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Halloween still a go despite COVID-19 pandemic, says Provincial Health Officer

VICTORIA, B.C. - Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says Halloween can still happen, despite the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Henry...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Alberta First Nations invest in power project; loan backed by Alberta government

ENOCH, Alta. — Six Alberta First Nations are investing $93 million for an equity stake in a new natural gas power plant. Their...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Savings and Credit Union and the Fort St. John Literacy Society will be hosting an online Identity Theft and Fraud Prevention workshop.

Taking place through Facebook live with Jessalyn Plant, on Wednesday, September 16 at 3:00 p.m., this free workshop is for anyone that is looking to better protect themselves from identity theft and fraud.

During the workshop, you can learn about:

  • How thieves steal and use your personal information,
  • Tips to keep your financial and personal information safe,
  • And what to do if you’re the victim of fraud or identity theft.
- Advertisement -

For anyone participating in the event, printable handouts are available to go along with the workshop. You can email [email protected] and have them sent to you.

For more information, you can visit the North Peace Savings and Credit Union’s Facebook page.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleHalloween still a go despite COVID-19 pandemic, says Provincial Health Officer

More Articles Like This

Halloween still a go despite COVID-19 pandemic, says Provincial Health Officer

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says Halloween can still happen, despite the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Henry says she will be providing...
Read more

Alberta First Nations invest in power project; loan backed by Alberta government

News Canadian Press - 0
ENOCH, Alta. — Six Alberta First Nations are investing $93 million for an equity stake in a new natural gas power plant. Their participation in the Cascade Power...
Read more

Enbridge wins approval to restart east leg of Line 5 pipeline through Great Lakes

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Enbridge Inc. says it will restart the east segment of Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac after winning approval from the...
Read more

B.C.’s ongoing recovery to persist through 2021 and beyond, slow growth scenario expected

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Central 1's Deputy Cheif Economist Bryan Yu released the latest B.C. Economic Analysis for 2020-2023. In the Economic Analysis, Yu...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©