Illicit drug death count remains high in B.C.

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Photo by Pixabay

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Coroners Service is reporting that there were 147 illicit drug toxicity deaths reported in August.

According to the Coroners Service, the number of drug-related deaths is down from 175 in July, ending the three-month run of over 170 deaths per month.

So far this year, a total of 1,068 illicit drug deaths were reported across B.C.,  surpassing the total for all of 2019.

When looking at drug deaths within the Northeast, 20 have been reported so far.

Regionally, the Northern Health Authority has seen illicit drug toxicity death rates increase in recent months and remain relatively high.

This time last year, there were a total of 17 reported deaths in the Northeast.

Illicit fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamines continue to be the top drugs involved in these drug deaths.

