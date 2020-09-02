Canadian PressEnergy News

Imperial Oil’s Kearl oilsands mine stops output due to diluent pipeline shutdown

By Canadian Press
Last updated:
imperial-oil’s-kearl-oilsands-mine-stops-output-due-to-diluent-pipeline-shutdown

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Wilks Brothers to make offer for Calfrac if recapitalization plan rejected

CALGARY — Wilks Brothers LLC says it will make a takeover offer for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. if shareholders...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Rolla Ag employee tests positive for COVID-19

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek Co-op has confirmed an employee at Rolla Ag has tested...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Positive case of COVID-19 confirmed on flight from Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. CDC is warning that a person flying from Fort St....
Read more
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Imperial Oil Ltd. says it has stopped production at its Kearl oilsands mining operation in northern Alberta because of the partial shutdown of the Polaris diluent pipeline following a spill near Fort McMurray.

The Calgary-based company says its facilities will be kept ready to be restarted as soon as the pipeline is back in service and diluent supply is restored, adding it is looking at other unspecified options.

Imperial didn’t say how much production is being sidelined, but analyst Travis Wood of National Bank said in a note Kearl was expected to produce an average of 157,000 barrels per day of bitumen in the current quarter.

- Advertisement -

Operator Inter Pipeline Ltd. shut down a segment of its Polaris pipeline system on Saturday following a leak detected on Crown recreational land just east of the Fort McMurray airport in northern Alberta.

The pipeline is used to move light petroleum such as condensate from Edmonton to the region where it is used by oilsands companies to dilute heavy bitumen so it will flow in a pipeline to market.

In a report, analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. warned the shutdown, if prolonged, could potentially affect the supply of diluent for oilsands projects owned by companies including Imperial, Husky Energy Inc., Cenovus Energy Inc. and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

In 2019, the Polaris system transported an average of about 238,000 barrels per day of diluent, Inter says on its website. A spokesman couldn’t say how much diluent is still being delivered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:IPL, TSX:CVE, TSX:HSE, TSX:IMO, TSX:CNQ).

The Canadian Press

Advertisement

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleKeyera names Setoguchi as its next CEO, Smith to retire at the end of 2020

More Articles Like This

Keyera names Setoguchi as its next CEO, Smith to retire at the end of 2020

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Keyera Corp. says president and chief commercial officer Dean Setoguchi will become its next chief executive after David Smith retires from the...
Read more

Wilks Brothers to make offer for Calfrac if recapitalization plan rejected

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Wilks Brothers LLC says it will make a takeover offer for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. if shareholders reject the company's recapitalization plan. The...
Read more

Oilsands diluent pipeline partly closed following spill near Fort McMurray

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Operator Inter Pipeline Ltd. says it has partially shut down its Polaris pipeline system following a leak detected on Crown recreational land just...
Read more

Crescent Point shares jump on restored oil production and increased guidance

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Shares in Crescent Point Energy Corp. rose Tuesday as investors and analysts applauded its decision to restart oil and gas production shut...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©