News

Imperial ramps up Kearl oilsands mine output after diluent pipeline restored

By Canadian Press
Last updated:
imperial-ramps-up-kearl-oilsands-mine-output-after-diluent-pipeline-restored

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

High School Rodeo held in Quesnel, Peace Region represented well

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. High School Rodeo Association recently held another rodeo as part of the...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Orange Shirt Day to take place at the end of September

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The YMCA of Northern BC has released the information regarding this year's...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Imperial ramps up Kearl oilsands mine output after diluent pipeline restored

CALGARY — Imperial Oil Ltd. says it is ramping up production to normal rates at its Kearl oilsands mining...
Read more
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Imperial Oil Ltd. says it is ramping up production to normal rates at its Kearl oilsands mining operation in northern Alberta after the return to service of its main diluent supply pipeline.

The Calgary-based company was forced to shut down the operation, with capacity to produce 240,000 barrels per day of bitumen, a few days after a leak was detected in the Polaris pipeline near Fort McMurray on Aug. 29.

Pipeline operator Inter Pipeline Ltd. says it has built a 400-metre bypass that allows the western part of the line to be returned to service while repair work continues on the affected section. It says a cause of the leak has not yet been determined.

- Advertisement -

The pipeline system is used to move light petroleum such as condensate from Edmonton to the region, where it is used by oilsands companies to dilute heavy bitumen, enabling it to flow in a pipeline to market.

The western leg of the two-leg pipeline system also supplies the Sunrise thermal oilsands facility co-owned by Husky Energy Inc. and partner BP but Husky, the operator, has said that while it was affected it was able to maintain at least some production.

Analysts estimate the two-week loss of production will likely reduce Imperial’s 71 per cent share in Kearl production to about 117,000 bpd in the third quarter from its capacity share of about 170,000 bpd.

Kearl is 29 per cent owned by Imperial’s American parent, Exxon Mobil Corp.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2020

Companies in this story: (TSX:IMO, TSX:HSE)

The Canadian Press

Advertisement

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleMLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Horgan should focus on job numbers, not polling numbers.
Next articleOrange Shirt Day to take place at the end of September

More Articles Like This

High School Rodeo held in Quesnel, Peace Region represented well

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. High School Rodeo Association recently held another rodeo as part of the 2020-21 season. The first rodeo took...
Read more

Orange Shirt Day to take place at the end of September

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The YMCA of Northern BC has released the information regarding this year's Orange Shirt Day, which takes...
Read more

PRRD starts committee to replace North Peace Leisure Pool

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has appointed Mayor Ackerman and Councillor Trevor Bolin to the PRRD's...
Read more

City in a good financial position to face future budget pressures

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John says it's in a good financial position even as it expects...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©