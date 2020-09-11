Energy NewsNewsRegional

Indigenous Resource Network launches in Fort St. John

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
The Indigenous Resource Network, was formally launched, on September 10, in Fort St. John. Photo by Scott Brooks

Must Read

Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

Indigenous Resource Network launches in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A new organization, known as the Indigenous Resource Network, was formally launched, on Thursday,...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Northern Health Region sees 10 new cases of COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – 10 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the total in the Northern Health...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Supply/availability of affordable homeownership one of top housing issues in FSJ

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At the next City of Fort St. John Committee of the Whole meeting, on...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A new organization, known as the Indigenous Resource Network, was formally launched, on Thursday, in Fort St. John.

According to Heather Exner-Pirot of the Indigenous Resource Network, the organization seeks to connect Indigenous people that want to utilize their resources in their respective areas in a way that benefits their culture and society as a whole and to manage their land in a way that is sustainable, respectful and helps them thrive.

The organization’s mandate is to provide a platform for Indigenous voices that are supportive of Indigenous participation in resource development.

- Advertisement -

The IRN is a non-partisan and independent organization that promotes the stories and
perspectives of average Indigenous workers, business owners and community members.

For more information, you can visit indigenousresourcenetwork.ca.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleParkland Fuel to expand On the Run convenience store brand across the United States

More Articles Like This

Parkland Fuel to expand On the Run convenience store brand across the United States

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Parkland Fuel Corp. plans to expand its Canadian On the Run convenience store brand across the United States after acquiring the licence...
Read more

Northern Health Region sees 10 new cases of COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – 10 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 203. As of this...
Read more

Supply/availability of affordable homeownership one of top housing issues in FSJ

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At the next City of Fort St. John Committee of the Whole meeting, on Monday, September 14, Council will...
Read more

School bus safety implemented for School District 60

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School is now back in session and when it comes to getting students to and from school, safety is...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©