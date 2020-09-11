Indigenous Resource Network launches in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A new organization, known as the Indigenous Resource Network, was formally launched, on Thursday, in Fort St. John.

According to Heather Exner-Pirot of the Indigenous Resource Network, the organization seeks to connect Indigenous people that want to utilize their resources in their respective areas in a way that benefits their culture and society as a whole and to manage their land in a way that is sustainable, respectful and helps them thrive.

The organization’s mandate is to provide a platform for Indigenous voices that are supportive of Indigenous participation in resource development.

The IRN is a non-partisan and independent organization that promotes the stories and

perspectives of average Indigenous workers, business owners and community members.

For more information, you can visit indigenousresourcenetwork.ca.