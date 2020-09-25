News

Inland opens new Fort St. John Facility at existing location

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
The new Inland facility in Fort St. John.

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Inland is announcing the completion of their new Fort St. John facility.

According to Inland,  the new facility has been built on the existing 8.5-acre property located on Finning Frontage Road, more than double the previous building size, sitting at 84,000 square feet.

In a release, the company says the larger facility contains 25 service bays which will operate on heavy-duty trucks and equipment and two wash bays. The new facility also features a 28,000 square-foot parts department.

Boyd McConnachie, VP of Business Development at Inland says the new facility allows for a better, more efficient workflow, adding that this is part of their strategy to provide a better customer experience.

“The new facility allows for a better, more efficient workflow. This means we can better serve our customers, in a faster more effective manner, which allows them to get back to their business sooner. At Inland we take pride in the fact that we consistently reinvest in our business and believe this strategy has provided and will continue to provide all stakeholders with an improved experience.”

Construction started in June 2019 and the old facility saw demolition starting in January 2020, with the new facility now open for business.

