Investigation confirms tornado touched down in Fort St. John

By Adam Reaburn
Last updated:

Investigation confirms tornado touched down in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After an investigation, Environment Canada has confirmed a tornado touched down in Fort St. John on August 21.

Environment Canada says the Northern Tornadoes Project and Climate Change Canada completed a remote damage assessment and confirmed that meteorologists were correct in their early review of the storm.

At approximately 7:50 p.m. on August 21, 2020, a tornado was reported in Fort St. John. Environment and Climate Change Canada received several reports of tornado damage.

Damage reported to Environment Canada included damage to homes, vehicles and other property. The tornado has been given a rating of EF0 with a track 3 km long and up to 80 m wide. Wind speeds were estimated up to 130 km/h.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists are still looking for pictures of the tornado and damage.

Should you have any information regarding this event or to report severe weather at any time, please call +1 800-239-0484, send an email to [email protected], or tweet to #BCStorm.

Photos from the storm can be seen below.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

