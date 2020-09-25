Kathleen Connoly to take on incumbent Mike Bernier in Peace River South

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Two candidates have announced they are running for MLA in Peace River South, incumbent Mike Bernier of the B.C. Liberals and Kathleen Connolly of the Conservative Party of B.C.

Bernier was elected MLA for Peace River South in 2013 and was recently named Official Opposition Co-Critic for Transportation and Infrastructure.

Bernier was mayor of Dawson Creek from 2008 to 2013 and served as a Dawson Creek city councillor from 2005 to 2008.

Connoly is the Executive Director of the Dawson Creek and District Chamber of Commerce and has lead the Concerned Citizens for Caribou Recovery since the group started.

Only these two candidates have announced they will be running in Peace River South.

The deadline for candidates to be approved is October 2.

For the Provincial Election, advanced voting is scheduled to take place from Thursday, October 15 to Wednesday, October 21.

Advance voting places will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. There will be seven days of advance voting, up from six in 2017.

General Election day is scheduled for Saturday, October 24, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pacific time.

Voters should stay home if they are feeling sick or self-isolating and request a vote-by-mail package instead.

If voting by mail, packages can be requested now on the Elections BC website at elections.bc.ca/ovr or by phone at 1-800-661-8683. The vote-by-mail package will be mailed to the voter with instructions on how to complete it and return it to Elections BC.