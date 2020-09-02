keyera-names-setoguchi-as-its-next-ceo,-smith-to-retire-at-the-end-of-2020

CALGARY — Keyera Corp. says president and chief commercial officer Dean Setoguchi will become its next chief executive after David Smith retires from the job at the end of the year.

The natural gas pipeline and processing company says Setoguchi will take over the top job and join the company’s board of directors effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Setoguchi joined Keyera in 2008 as chief financial officer.

He was appointed chief commercial officer in 2018 and promoted to president and chief commercial officer this past March.

As part of the transition, Jamie Urquhart has been promoted to the role of senior vice-president and chief commercial officer.

Urquhart was Keyera’s vice-president of marketing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:KEY)

The Canadian Press