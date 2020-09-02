Canadian PressEnergy News

Keyera names Setoguchi as its next CEO, Smith to retire at the end of 2020

By Canadian Press
Last updated:
keyera-names-setoguchi-as-its-next-ceo,-smith-to-retire-at-the-end-of-2020

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Wilks Brothers to make offer for Calfrac if recapitalization plan rejected

CALGARY — Wilks Brothers LLC says it will make a takeover offer for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. if shareholders...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Rolla Ag employee tests positive for COVID-19

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek Co-op has confirmed an employee at Rolla Ag has tested...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Positive case of COVID-19 confirmed on flight from Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. CDC is warning that a person flying from Fort St....
Read more
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Keyera Corp. says president and chief commercial officer Dean Setoguchi will become its next chief executive after David Smith retires from the job at the end of the year.

The natural gas pipeline and processing company says Setoguchi will take over the top job and join the company’s board of directors effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Setoguchi joined Keyera in 2008 as chief financial officer.

- Advertisement -

He was appointed chief commercial officer in 2018 and promoted to president and chief commercial officer this past March.

As part of the transition, Jamie Urquhart has been promoted to the role of senior vice-president and chief commercial officer.

Urquhart was Keyera’s vice-president of marketing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:KEY)

 

 

 

 

The Canadian Press

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Advertisement
Previous articleWilks Brothers to make offer for Calfrac if recapitalization plan rejected

More Articles Like This

Wilks Brothers to make offer for Calfrac if recapitalization plan rejected

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Wilks Brothers LLC says it will make a takeover offer for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. if shareholders reject the company's recapitalization plan. The...
Read more

PetroChina and Ovintiv end joint venture deal, agree to split Alberta assets

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — PetroChina Canada Inc. says it will be hiring engineers and technical specialists as it creates a new operating team after the end of an eight-year partnership in an...
Read more

Oilsands diluent pipeline partly closed following spill near Fort McMurray

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Operator Inter Pipeline Ltd. says it has partially shut down its Polaris pipeline system following a leak detected on Crown recreational land just...
Read more

Crescent Point shares jump on restored oil production and increased guidance

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Shares in Crescent Point Energy Corp. rose Tuesday as investors and analysts applauded its decision to restart oil and gas production shut...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©