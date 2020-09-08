HealthNewsRegional

Labour Day Long Weekend sees increase in new cases of COVID-19 across BC, more public health orders issued

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry. Health minister Adrian Dix off to the side - B.C. Government Photo

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Labour Day Long Weekend sees increase in new cases of COVID-19 across BC, more public health orders issued

VICTORIA, B.C. – 12 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the total in the Northern Health...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

McDonald’s shutdown for cleaning, reopened following test positive case of COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – An employee of the main McDonald's location in Fort St. John had tested positive...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Fort St. John man to be charged in cocaine seizure from Halifax shipyard in 2018

HALIFAX, N.S. - Two men from B.C. have been charged in relation to a cocaine seizure at...
Read more
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – 12 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 186.

Prior to the weekend, there were 51 active cases within the Region.

According to the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 429 new cases were confirmed, Tuesday, across B.C., bringing the total to 6,591.

- Advertisement -

Currently, there are 1,386 active cases in the province and 4,978 have since recovered.

As for hospitalizations in B.C., there are 32, with 12 of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count is now up to 213.

After seeing a large number of new cases over the Labour Day weekend, Henry says now is the time to reduce physical socialization, to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

“This is what we all need to do now, to reduce our risk of contracting COVID-19 for ourselves and for everyone around us.”

To help further stop the spread, Henry issued an order that alcohol can no longer be served after 10:00 p.m. at bars, lounges, pubs and restaurants.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Advertisement
Previous articleMcDonald’s shutdown for cleaning, reopened following test positive case of COVID-19

More Articles Like This

McDonald’s shutdown for cleaning, reopened following test positive case of COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – An employee of the main McDonald's location in Fort St. John had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, September...
Read more

Fort St. John man to be charged in cocaine seizure from Halifax shipyard in 2018

News Laura Briggs - 0
HALIFAX, N.S. - Two men from B.C. have been charged in relation to a cocaine seizure at a Halifax shipyard in 2018....
Read more

BC RCMP Major Crime Unit continues to investigate missing person case

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JAMES, B.C. - The B.C. RCMP Major Crime Unit says it has now taken over the missing person investigation for William Leonard...
Read more

With students returning to school this week, ICBC advises drivers to pay attention to school zones

News Laura Briggs - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - B.C. roads will be busier than usual with teachers and children returning to school this week. With that said,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©