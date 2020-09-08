Labour Day Long Weekend sees increase in new cases of COVID-19 across BC, more public health orders issued

VICTORIA, B.C. – 12 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 186.

Prior to the weekend, there were 51 active cases within the Region.

According to the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 429 new cases were confirmed, Tuesday, across B.C., bringing the total to 6,591.

Currently, there are 1,386 active cases in the province and 4,978 have since recovered.

As for hospitalizations in B.C., there are 32, with 12 of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count is now up to 213.

After seeing a large number of new cases over the Labour Day weekend, Henry says now is the time to reduce physical socialization, to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

“This is what we all need to do now, to reduce our risk of contracting COVID-19 for ourselves and for everyone around us.”

To help further stop the spread, Henry issued an order that alcohol can no longer be served after 10:00 p.m. at bars, lounges, pubs and restaurants.