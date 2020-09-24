NewsRegional

Legion Branch 102 to re-open two days a week for members

By Laura Briggs
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Royal Canadian Legion Branch #102 in Fort St. John will be opening two days a week starting Friday, September 24th.

According to President Dave Steves, the Legion will be open to members only and will be open Friday and Saturday from 2 pm to 10 pm. However, Steves says that membership is $55 and can be purchased on the spot when you enter.

With COVID-19 protocols, a limit of only 50 people will be allowed in the Legion, and everyone must sign in at the door to maintain contact tracing, a maximum of six people to a table, no table hopping, bar service only, and signage is to be followed.

At this time there will be no meat draw, queen of hearts, or events.

You can keep up to date on Legion happenings by visiting the Legion’s Facebook page.

