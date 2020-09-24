Legion Branch 102 to re-open two days a week for members

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Royal Canadian Legion Branch #102 in Fort St. John will be opening two days a week starting Friday, September 24th.

According to President Dave Steves, the Legion will be open to members only and will be open Friday and Saturday from 2 pm to 10 pm. However, Steves says that membership is $55 and can be purchased on the spot when you enter.

With COVID-19 protocols, a limit of only 50 people will be allowed in the Legion, and everyone must sign in at the door to maintain contact tracing, a maximum of six people to a table, no table hopping, bar service only, and signage is to be followed.

- Advertisement -

At this time there will be no meat draw, queen of hearts, or events.

You can keep up to date on Legion happenings by visiting the Legion’s Facebook page.