Lido to reopen this Thursday following COVID-19 closure

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After being closed for nearly six months, due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the Lido will be open once again starting this Thursday, September 10.

Kicking off the reopening of the Lido, September 10 to the 12, will be the Peace Country Comedy Festival.

While the Lido is reopening to the public, owner Brian Kirschner says many shows will be at reduced capacity of only 50 people in attendance per show, as part of public health guidelines.

- Advertisement -

According to Kirschner, the operations of the Lido will be about finding a balance between COVID-19 restrictions, while booking shows and turning a profit.

“You still have to fit the peg into the hole, and if it means that the province or the country is going to restrict what you can and can not do, somehow you have to change so you can survive.”

Along with booking shows, Kirschner says he is looking towards the Christmas season where he hopes to be able to book small parties and social gatherings.