HealthNews

Lifeguard App to help prevent overdoses when users use alone has been updated

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
Lifeguard App, source: BC Gov News

Must Read

HealthLaura Briggs - 0

Lifeguard App to help prevent overdoses when users use alone has been updated

VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Lifeguard App that was released back in June 2020 has now been updated...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

BC RCMP are urging drivers to “keep your eyes on the road and your hands upon the wheel”

SURREY, B.C. - Police in B.C. will be conducting intensified distracted driving enforcement this month.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province launches lung cancer screening program, the first in Canada

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province made an announcement, Monday, regarding the launch of a new lung cancer screening program...
Read more
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Lifeguard App that was released back in June 2020 has now been updated to include new life-saving features for those who use drugs while alone and could overdose.

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Judy Darcy, says, “We continue to escalate our response to save more lives in the face of a drug supply on the streets that is more toxic and dangerous than ever before. This latest version of the app includes several important new features to meet the unique needs of people using the app and help prevent more tragic overdose deaths.”

After receiving feedback from experts in the field, the Lifeguard App now includes options such as extending the alarm time from one minute to five minutes. Initially, the app was activated by the user before taking their first dose, and after 50 seconds, the app will sound an alarm. If the user doesn’t hit a button, the alarm will grow louder, and after 75 seconds, a text to voice call goes straight to 9-1-1, alerting medical dispatchers of a potential overdose.

- Advertisement -

Along with this change, there are now additional features like links to 811 for medical advice, Suicide Line, and a crisis line so the user can talk to someone if they’re feeling overwhelmed.

Should the alarm go to the activation screen, it usually means the user is unresponsive and unable to turn off the alarm. The app now has “SAVE ME” steps, which include CPR instructions as well as the name of the user and the drug they took, so if someone is nearby, they can step in and assist before an ambulance arrives.

By mid-August, 1,700 people have used the lifeguard App, and there have been 5,200 app sessions. Out of those sessions, a 9-1-1 call to BCEHS dispatchers occurred at least 12 times.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleBC RCMP are urging drivers to “keep your eyes on the road and your hands upon the wheel”

More Articles Like This

BC RCMP are urging drivers to “keep your eyes on the road and your hands upon the wheel”

News Laura Briggs - 0
SURREY, B.C. - Police in B.C. will be conducting intensified distracted driving enforcement this month. Fatal and severe...
Read more

Province launches lung cancer screening program, the first in Canada

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province made an announcement, Monday, regarding the launch of a new lung cancer screening program in British Columbia. According to the...
Read more

FSJ Flyers able to resurrect team for upcoming season

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Senior Flyers President Paul van Nostrand has announced that the Flyers will be returning this...
Read more

Calfrac delays vote on recapitalization plan to Sept. 29 after Wilks Brothers offer

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Calfrac Well Services Ltd. is postponing a vote on its recapitalization plan following an unsolicited takeover offer for the company by Texas-based...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©