Local Brewery joins with Fire Fighters Charitable Society for a weekend event

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
Beard's Brewing Oktoberfest and Fire Fighters Charitable Society Event

Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local brewery, Beard’s Brewing, will be having an Oktoberfest event this Saturday, October 3rd, starting at noon.

According to Stephen Beard, of Beard’s Brewing and local firefighter, $1 from each stein purchased will go towards the FSJ Fire Fighters Charitable Society.

The Charitable Society helps provide financial support to local families who may be faced with medical travel costs and assist with other charities in the area. Along with the steins, there will also be raffle items available to go towards the Society.

Aniela’s Kitchen and Baked will be providing perogies and pretzels, and there is a max capacity of 25 people.

More information can be found on the Facebook page.

