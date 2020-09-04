Lone Wolf to host ‘Golf For Charity’ event

TAYLOR, B.C. – Lone Wolf Golf Club will be hosting an upcoming ‘Golf For Charity’ event.

The ‘Golf For Charity’ event will be raising funds for four local charity groups which include the North Peace Justice Society, the North Peace Gymnastics Association, the Northern Action Environmental Team, and the Northern Dance Theatre Society.

To help raise funds, you can participate in four ways, by:

Playing golf on September 11,

Make a bid on one of the amazing Silent Auction prices,

Buying 50/50 tickets during the weekend,

Or become an event sponsor.

In addition, a portion of the Green Fee will go towards the fundraising efforts.

The ‘Golf For Charity’ event is taking place on Friday, September 11, at the Lone Wolf Golf Club in Taylor.

For more information, you can call the Club at 250-789-3711.