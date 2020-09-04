NewsSports

Lone Wolf to host ‘Golf For Charity’ event

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Lone Wolf to host ‘Golf For Charity’ event

TAYLOR, B.C. - Lone Wolf Golf Club will be hosting an upcoming 'Golf For Charity' event. The 'Golf For Charity'...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Public feedback on ALR residential flexibility intentions paper available

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has announced it is releasing a "what we heard" summary report on the Ministry...
Read more
Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

CER Issues Recommendation for NGTL’s North Corridor Expansion Project

CALGARY, A.B. - The Canada Energy Regulator says it is recommending that Federal cabinet approve NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd.'s...
Read more
Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – Lone Wolf Golf Club will be hosting an upcoming ‘Golf For Charity’ event.

The ‘Golf For Charity’ event will be raising funds for four local charity groups which include the North Peace Justice Society, the North Peace Gymnastics Association, the Northern Action Environmental Team, and the Northern Dance Theatre Society.

To help raise funds, you can participate in four ways, by:

  • Playing golf on September 11,
  • Make a bid on one of the amazing Silent Auction prices,
  • Buying 50/50 tickets during the weekend,
  • Or become an event sponsor.
- Advertisement -

In addition, a portion of the Green Fee will go towards the fundraising efforts.

The ‘Golf For Charity’ event is taking place on Friday, September 11, at the Lone Wolf Golf Club in Taylor.

For more information, you can call the Club at 250-789-3711.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleMP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Illicit Drug Overdoses

More Articles Like This

Public feedback on ALR residential flexibility intentions paper available

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has announced it is releasing a "what we heard" summary report on the Ministry of Agriculture's proposed policy direction...
Read more

CER Issues Recommendation for NGTL’s North Corridor Expansion Project

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
CALGARY, A.B. - The Canada Energy Regulator says it is recommending that Federal cabinet approve NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd.'s North Corridor Expansion Project. According to...
Read more

Grande Prairie sees one new case of COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie, as reported by Alberta Health Services on...
Read more

Province sets rent increase at 1.4% for 2021

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has announced that the maximum annual allowable rent increase for 2021 has been set at 1.4 percent. According to the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©