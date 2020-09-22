NewsRegional

Man wanted on Province-wide warrant

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
Andrew Hall, photo supplied by FSJ RCMP

Man wanted on Province-wide warrant

Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP is looking for the publics’ help in locating 38-year-old Andrew Hall who is wanted on a British Columbia-wide warrant for Forcible Confinement and Assault.

Andrew Hall is described as:

  • 5 foot 9 inches tall
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Medium build
  • Wears glasses

Fort St. John RCMP are continuing to investigate and are asking that anyone with any information or can assist in locating Andrew Hall contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or your nearest RCMP Detachment.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

©