Man wanted on Province-wide warrant

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP is looking for the publics’ help in locating 38-year-old Andrew Hall who is wanted on a British Columbia-wide warrant for Forcible Confinement and Assault.

Andrew Hall is described as:

5 foot 9 inches tall

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Medium build

Wears glasses

Fort St. John RCMP are continuing to investigate and are asking that anyone with any information or can assist in locating Andrew Hall contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or your nearest RCMP Detachment.