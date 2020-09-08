HealthNews

McDonald’s shutdown for cleaning, reopened following test positive case of COVID-19

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – An employee of the main McDonald’s location in Fort St. John had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, September 6.

According to a statement from McDonald’s, an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, and it was noted that the employee worked their last shift from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26.

Following the positive test, a spokesperson for McDonald’s Canada says a decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant, on Sunday, for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party.

The restaurant then re-opened the following morning, on Monday, September 7, at 5:30 a.m.

All crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available.

For any guests who may have visited the restaurant on August 26, you are being asked to take directions from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control by visiting their website at: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19.

