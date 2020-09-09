Membership registration now open at Taylor Curling Club

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor Curling Club is now accepting membership registrations for the upcoming curling season.

According to the Club, 2020-21 memberships are available for families, kids, teens, adults, and seniors.

Membership fees are $200 for singles, $100 for seniors 60+, and $100 for juniors 18 and under.

In addition to the regular membership fees, new members can register at a discount of $100.

Teams for Mens and Ladies curling are also encouraged to register by calling John Lind at 250-264-2430 for the Thursday Night Mens League or Jen Mathieson at 250-261-2478 for the Wednesday Night Ladies League.

For further information on registration, you can call the Taylor Curling Club at 250-789-3734 or visit their Facebook page for updates.