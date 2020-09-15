Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Horgan should focus on job numbers, not polling numbers.

By Dan Davies
Last updated:
Peace River North MLA Dan Davies

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

PRRD starts committee to replace North Peace Leisure Pool

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has appointed Mayor Ackerman and Councillor...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

City in a good financial position to face future budget pressures

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John says it's in a good financial...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Community Services Hub to collect coats for kids starting September 15

TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor Community Services Hub is starting to collect winter wear for its Coats...
Read more
Dan Davieshttps://www.leg.bc.ca/learn-about-us/members/41st-Parliament/Davies-Dan
Dan Davies is the MLA for Peace River North

The next provincial election here in British Columbia isn’t scheduled until the Fall of next year. Although there is no guarantee what the status of COVID-19 will be by then, people definitely don’t want to head to the polls any time soon. Although our medical staff, essential workers, and nearly all British Columbians have held firm and done their part to help fight the spread of the coronavirus, we are far from out of the woods yet. So why is John Horgan standing in front of the cameras during record-breaking numbers and floating the idea that he may trigger an early election and send voters to the polls much earlier than anyone wants to?

The answer is unfortunately quite selfish. Across Canada, including in Ottawa, minority governments are testing the waters to see if they can take advantage of the chaos of COVID-19 to snatch up a couple of extra seats. There’s no doubt this thought has crossed Horgan’s mind, but the reality is that the consequences of his government’s poor handling of the COVID-19 economic recovery plan are soon to come into full force across our province, and Horgan knows he will have a lot more to answer for if he sticks to the election date that he promised to British Columbians back in 2017.

While looming tax deadlines threaten to close thousands of businesses across British Columbia, the NDP have been reluctant to throw any form of lifeline and have yet to release their economic recovery plan outlining how they intend to utilize the $1.5 Billion Economic Recovery Fund. Under the NDP, British Columbia has gone from top employment in Canada to having the third-highest unemployment rate amongst the provinces and territories.

- Advertisement -

The economy isn’t the only place where the NDP know they have failed British Columbians in a big way. With unemployment numbers at a record high, thousands of British Columbians are facing eviction, and yet the NDP have refused to spend more than half of the promised funding allocated for rental assistance. Students and families are also exacerbated with the roll-out of the NDP’s back-to-school plan. Despite strong opposition to the plan by the BCTF and calls from teachers and families across the province for greater distance and hybrid learning options, the NDP have steamed ahead with a plan that
forced as many students back into classrooms as possible, creating unnecessary risk for students, teachers, support staff, and households caring for immune-compromised family-members. Add to this the failed housing plan and failed mental health and addictions plan.

There is no guarantee that we will go to the polls early, and with the pushback Horgan has gotten, it is abundantly clear that nobody wants an election here in B.C. right now. Despite what the Premier may try to convince the media, the only reason we would go to an early election is because he decided to trigger one. John Horgan needs to focus on keeping people safe, rebuilding our economy, and letting British Columbians go to the polls when the election is scheduled next fall.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articlePRRD starts committee to replace North Peace Leisure Pool

More Articles Like This

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Illicit Drug Overdoses

Opinion Bob Zimmer - 0
British Columbia as a province has lost over 900 lives to illicit drug overdoses in just the first seven months of 2020. This number...
Read more

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Erin O’Toole and Canada’s Vision

Opinion Bob Zimmer - 0
After a hard-fought leadership race and decisive victory, I want to once again congratulate the Honourable Erin O’Toole on becoming the next Leader of...
Read more

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Scandals and the proroguing of Parliament

Opinion Bob Zimmer - 0
On August 18, the day after the resignation of his hand-picked Finance Minister Bill Morneau, the Prime Minister announced that he would be proroguing...
Read more

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Planning is not the NDP government’s forte

Opinion Dan Davies - 0
We are about two weeks away from the start of school and as our kids enjoy the last sunny days of summer, parents across...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©