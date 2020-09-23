NewsRegional

MP Bob Zimmer this week’s guest for FSJ Chamber of Commerce Roundtable

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
Bob Zimmer, Member of Parliament - Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies

Pandemic survival and recovery focus of Throne Speech

OTTAWA, O.N. - Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, delivered the Throne Speech, Wednesday, to formally open the second...
Read more
B.C. premier says he needs stability to face ‘grave’ challenges province faces

SURREY, B.C. — Premier John Horgan says he needs a majority mandate to fight the health and economic challenges...
Read more
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce announced they’re resuming their virtual business roundtable sessions beginning Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Thursday’s guest will be MP Bob Zimmer, who will be discussing the current state of the Trudeau Government, the Government’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the Speech from the Throne, and the economic impacts businesses have endured during the pandemic.

The virtual business roundtable with MP Bob Zimmer will be taking place this Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

For more information or to sign up for this virtual event, you can visit the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce’s website.

