MP Bob Zimmer this week’s guest for FSJ Chamber of Commerce Roundtable

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce announced they’re resuming their virtual business roundtable sessions beginning Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Thursday’s guest will be MP Bob Zimmer, who will be discussing the current state of the Trudeau Government, the Government’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the Speech from the Throne, and the economic impacts businesses have endured during the pandemic.

The virtual business roundtable with MP Bob Zimmer will be taking place this Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

For more information or to sign up for this virtual event, you can visit the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce’s website.