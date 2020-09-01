MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Erin O’Toole and Canada’s Vision

After a hard-fought leadership race and decisive victory, I want to once again congratulate the Honourable Erin O’Toole on becoming the next Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and Leader of the Official Opposition.

I have known Erin since 2012 when he was first elected as a Member of Parliament. He is a man who loves his family and his community and who believes in peace, order and good, ethical government.

As he showed throughout the leadership race, he is a fighter and I believe that is what we need in our leader as we look towards the next election – whenever that may be.

Until then, our Conservative caucus is united in continuing to hold the Liberals to account and to fight for the answers and support that Canadians deserve.

In his first conversation with the Prime Minister as Leader of the Official Opposition, Erin raised concerns about Western alienation and the need for a plan to address real and serious national unity concerns. He also stressed the importance of parliamentary oversight and resuming the work of committees as soon as possible following the Speech from the Throne on September 23. This will allow Members of Parliament to resume their investigations into the WE Scandal and the many other important studies that the Liberals shut down by proroguing Parliament.

With the leadership race taking place in the midst of a global pandemic, I know some of you may not have had the time to get to know Erin or his vision for Canada. That is why I would like to include a portion of a speech he gave on his first day as our Leader when he was introducing himself to Canadians:

“As Prime Minister, I will lead a government that rebuilds our economy and creates long-term, good-paying jobs with ambitious national projects, infrastructure, and federal programs to make it easier for people to get ahead.

“We will trade freely with free nations, and not spend our time chasing trade deals with predatory countries like Communist China.

“We can rebuild our great country – while protecting Canadians from the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

“We can get Canadians back to work. We can be proud of the things we grow, build and produce in Canada again.

“We can have a government that will keep us safe and ensure that we are never ill-prepared again.

In fact we must.”

I believe in this vision for Canada and I look forward to taking on Justin Trudeau and the Liberals with Erin as our leader.