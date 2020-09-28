Murray GM to host Silent Auction in support of FSJ Women’s Resource Society

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Murray GM will be hosting a Silent Auction for the Fort St. John’s Women’s Resource Society.

The Silent Auction is scheduled to take place online on Facebook starting at 9:00 a.m. from October 19 to October 21.

According to Murray GM, tons of amazing prizes will be on the list, totaling up to $7,000 with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Women’s Resource Society.

Silent Auction prizes will be posted the week of October 1 to preview prior to the Auction.

The Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society was founded in 1981 and provides services to help empower women and girls and people of low income with the tools to improve the quality of their own lives.

Further updates on the Silent Auction can be found on the Murray GM Facebook page.