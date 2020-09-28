News

Murray GM to host Silent Auction in support of FSJ Women’s Resource Society

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Exterior of the Fort St. John Women's Resource Society on 100 Avenue. Photo by Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

New Distillery could open in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C - A new business has applied for a Manufacturing License with a Lounge...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Murray GM to host Silent Auction in support of FSJ Women’s Resource Society

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Murray GM will be hosting a Silent Auction for the Fort St. John's Women's...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Northern BC Tourism to host webinar on tourism resiliency

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern B.C. Tourism will be hosting a webinar on tourism resiliency. Taking place Tuesday afternoon,...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Murray GM will be hosting a Silent Auction for the Fort St. John’s Women’s Resource Society.

The Silent Auction is scheduled to take place online on Facebook starting at 9:00 a.m. from October 19 to October 21.

According to Murray GM, tons of amazing prizes will be on the list, totaling up to $7,000 with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Women’s Resource Society.

- Advertisement -

Silent Auction prizes will be posted the week of October 1 to preview prior to the Auction.

The Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society was founded in 1981 and provides services to help empower women and girls and people of low income with the tools to improve the quality of their own lives.

Further updates on the Silent Auction can be found on the Murray GM Facebook page.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleNorthern BC Tourism to host webinar on tourism resiliency
Next articleNew Distillery could open in Fort St. John

More Articles Like This

New Distillery could open in Fort St. John

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C - A new business has applied for a Manufacturing License with a Lounge Endorsement for a proposed facility...
Read more

Northern BC Tourism to host webinar on tourism resiliency

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern B.C. Tourism will be hosting a webinar on tourism resiliency. Taking place Tuesday afternoon, September 29, at 1:30 p.m.,...
Read more

Eighteen signatories issue letter to Premier John Horgan regarding Site C

News Laura Briggs - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - A letter has been issued to Premier John Horgan, asking for the British Columbia government to halt all construction...
Read more

RCMP looking for Susanne Rotmeyer

News Adam Reaburn - 0
UPDATE: The Fort St. John RCMP have announced Susanne Rotmeyer was located on September 27th. FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St....
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©