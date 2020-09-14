Canadian PressEnergy News

N.L.'s struggling oil sector dominates debate as legislature reopens

Canadian Press

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador’s struggling offshore oil industry dominated discussion today at the reopening of the province’s legislature.

The legislature resumed so the minority Liberal government could adopt a supply bill to keep operations running until a proper budget is passed later this month.

But recent news that Husky Energy is considering axing its $2.2-billion West White Rose offshore oil project grabbed most of the attention.

The company says it’s reevaluating its operations in the province and is asking for a government buy-in on the project, which is already more than halfway finished.

Premier Andrew Furey told reporters the province simply can’t afford Husky’s asking price, though he didn’t say how much it is.

He says he’s had no indication from Ottawa that the federal government is interested in a buy-in, either.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2020.

The Canadian Press

