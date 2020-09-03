Energy NewsNewsRegional

Natural gas pipeline to Tumbler Ridge damaged

By Adam Reaburn
Last updated:
TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Crews from Pacific Northern Gas are working to repair damage to a natural gas line was damaged Wednesday.

Pacific Northern Gas says at 11 a.m. Wednesday, a contractor working 17km southeast of Tumbler Ridge damaged a gas pipeline. Thankfully no one was injured.

PNG says they have activated their emergency plan and are working to isolate the leak. “PNG is maintaining service to customers by using gas already in the system and arranging for additional gas supply to be delivered to the town this evening. We are in contact with the District of Tumbler Ridge, who have been kept informed.”

An investigation into the cause of this incident will be conducted.

PNG says they will release more information about the leak and repairs as it becomes available.

