Canadian PressElection

NDP, Greens divided on pace of child care improvements in B.C. election campaign

By Canadian Press
Last updated:
ndp,-greens-divided-on-pace-of-child-care-improvements-in-bc.-election-campaign

Must Read

ElectionAdam Reaburn - 0

Kathleen Connolly to take on incumbent Mike Bernier in Peace River South

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Two candidates have announced they are running for MLA in Peace River South,...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Elections BC says 160,000 voters ask for mail-in ballots amid COVID-19 pandemic

VICTORIA — Elections BC says 160,000 people have requested mail-in ballots for the Oct. 24 provincial election.  B.C.'s chief electoral...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Traffic stop leads to arrest and seizure of guns in GP

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP has charged a man with numerous firearms offences following a traffic stop. According...
Read more
Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — A policy difference over child care between the NDP and Greens has emerged in the B.C. election, with each party blaming the other for failing to do more on the issue in the last minority government.

NDP Leader John Horgan recommitted to bring $10-a-day child care to British Columbia and blamed the Greens for not supporting his efforts to achieve the party’s promise from the 2017 election.

But Green Leader Sonia Furstenau said her party has been pushing the NDP for child-care legislation, but Horgan chose to call an election for Oct. 24 instead of continuing to work with the Greens.

- Advertisement -

She said both parties share similar child care goals, but the Greens also want early childhood education included in the public system.

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson campaigned Thursday in key ridings in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge, telling voters he wants the party to prove itself in areas won by the NDP three years ago.

He said a Liberal government would introduce an affordable child-care plan with costs that would vary according to family resources.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2020.

The Canadian Press

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleKathleen Connolly to take on incumbent Mike Bernier in Peace River South

More Articles Like This

Kathleen Connolly to take on incumbent Mike Bernier in Peace River South

Election Adam Reaburn - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Two candidates have announced they are running for MLA in Peace River South, incumbent Mike Bernier of the...
Read more

Elections BC says 160,000 voters ask for mail-in ballots amid COVID-19 pandemic

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — Elections BC says 160,000 people have requested mail-in ballots for the Oct. 24 provincial election.  B.C.'s chief electoral officer said earlier this week...
Read more

Horgan, Furstenau set to deliver speeches at UBCM convention

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — Two party leaders are set to deliver speeches today at the Union of British Columbia Municipalities convention during the provincial election campaign.  The...
Read more

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says throne speech lacks support for farms, energy

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
REGINA — Saskatchewan's premier says the federal throne speech signals Ottawa intends to turn away from Western Canada's energy industry at a time when...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©