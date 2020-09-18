New child care spaces coming to Fort St. John

VICTORIA, B.C. – Families in 35 communities across B.C. will soon have access to more quality, licensed child care spaces as the Province marks a new milestone in its Childcare BC Plan.

Since the government announced the adding of nearly 16,800 new spaces through the Childcare BC programs in July 2020, an additional 3,634 new licensed child care spaces have been funded through the New Spaces Fund. Since July 2018, the Province has funded, on average, around 780 new spaces each month.

The Peace River North School District’s Board of Education is now creating 116 child care spaces in four elementary schools in Fort St. John, which is expected to be ready for families by January 2021.

Chair of the Peace River North School District Board of Trustees, Helen Gilbert, says “The board is excited about adding before- and after-school child care at four locations within our community. Parents will have the convenience of child care in their neighbourhood schools. Students will have fewer transitions in a day and life should be easier for many of our families.”

More information regarding the new spaces coming to communities in B.C. is found on the government of BC website, and information on Childcare BC, in general, can also be found on the website.